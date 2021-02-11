CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.33. 57,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,076. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

