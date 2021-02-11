CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.23. CNH Industrial posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.45 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 563,395 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,833,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,540,000 after buying an additional 190,199 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.