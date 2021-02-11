CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.45

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 169336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,933,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,777,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.