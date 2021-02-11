CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

NYSE:CNO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,251. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

