Cobra Resources (LON:COBR) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Cobra Resources plc (LON:COBR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.05. Cobra Resources shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 13,783,471 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.46.

Cobra Resources Company Profile (LON:COBR)

Cobra Resources plc engages in the exploration and mining of gold and copper. It holds 100% interests in the Wudinna project covering an area of 1,928 square kilometers located in Central Gawler Craton Gold Province, South Australia; and the Prince Alfred Copper project situated approximately 100 km north-east of Port Augusta, South Australia.

