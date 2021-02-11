Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

