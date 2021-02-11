Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Issues Earnings Results

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COHR stock opened at $222.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $227.18.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

In other Coherent news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.