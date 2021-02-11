Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $222.16 on Thursday. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $227.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.57.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

