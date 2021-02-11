Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of COLL opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $897.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

