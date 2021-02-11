Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,564.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 398,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,400,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,845,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total transaction of $951,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

KNSL stock opened at $190.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.