Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $89.04 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

