Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of PDC Energy worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $108,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,497 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.