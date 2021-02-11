Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.14. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

