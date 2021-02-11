Comerica Bank Sells 1,016 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,524. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

