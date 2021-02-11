Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

BRX stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.38.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.