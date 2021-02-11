Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.60 Price Target at UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 15.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBK. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.39 ($6.34).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.43 ($6.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.57. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52-week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.92.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

