Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (ASX:CBA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.50

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) (ASX:CBA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$60.85.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

