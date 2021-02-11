Community Financial Services Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,160. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.76.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

