Community Financial Services Group LLC Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $34.18. 57,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $35.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

