Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.58. 23,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,626. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.