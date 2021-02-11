Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Community Financial Services Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $334.41. 633,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $335.46.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.