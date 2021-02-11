Community Financial Services Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Financial Services Group LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 3.0% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.86. 34,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,062. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

