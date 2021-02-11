Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 69,712 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $991,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 111,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

