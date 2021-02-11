Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Up 1,046.9% in January

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 1,046.9% from the January 14th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 275.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

MGDDF remained flat at $$142.41 during trading hours on Thursday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

