Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 431,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.