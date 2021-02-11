Comparing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $7.20 billion 3.13 $668.80 million $3.65 31.87

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 5 6 1 2.54

GoHealth currently has a consensus price target of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 43.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus price target of $125.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.88%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.04% 16.19% 4.19%

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats GoHealth on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It offers brokerage and consulting services to businesses and organizations, including commercial, not-for-profit, and public entities, as well as individuals in the areas of insurance placement, risk of loss management, and management of employer sponsored benefit programs. This segment also assist retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; acts as a brokerage wholesaler, and managing general agent or managing general underwriter distributing specialized insurance coverage's for underwriting enterprises; and performs activities, including marketing, underwriting, issuing policies, collecting premiums, appointing and supervising other agents, paying claims, and negotiating reinsurance. The company's Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities; and claims management, loss control consulting, and insurance property appraisal services. The company offers its services through a network of correspondent insurance brokers and consultants. It serves commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

