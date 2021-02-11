Comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Checkpoint Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.31%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -2,032.05% -100.54% -75.09% TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.54% -57.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $1.71 million 147.28 -$24.71 million ($0.70) -5.30 TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.87 million ($5.31) -3.58

TFF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics. Checkpoint Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFF Pharmaceuticals beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers. It also develops CK-103, a small molecule inhibitor of BET bromodomains; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody for oncology indications. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company has a research collaboration with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology (CVI), along with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), to evaluate the immunogenicity of universal influenza vaccines; and cooperative research and development agreement with United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases for use of its thin film freezing technology platform. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also has a joint development and collaboration agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop commercial products incorporating Augmenta's human-derived monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 therapeutics. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

