Comparing China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Online Education Group and China Liberal Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $213.08 million 2.33 -$15.00 million N/A N/A China Liberal Education $5.26 million 4.97 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

China Liberal Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Online Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Online Education Group and China Liberal Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.66%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and China Liberal Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group 6.06% -12.27% 6.86% China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats China Liberal Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it develops and provides textbooks and other course materials to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

