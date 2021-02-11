Comparing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Medallia alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medallia and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 9 0 2.82 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallia presently has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential downside of 14.75%. Given Medallia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallia is more favorable than Clikia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 16.98 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -33.65 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia.

Volatility and Risk

Medallia has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clikia beats Medallia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.