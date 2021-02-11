COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

Shares of COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.51. COMSovereign shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 69,982 shares traded.

COMSovereign Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMS)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced products for telecom network operators, mobile device carriers, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

