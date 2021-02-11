Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 3,819,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,014,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 293,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 133,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

