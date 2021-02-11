Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.69 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.63 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,766,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

