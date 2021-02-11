Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $31,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.