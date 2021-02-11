Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after buying an additional 503,608 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after buying an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after buying an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after buying an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

