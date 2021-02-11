Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at about $1,875,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,900. The firm has a market cap of $332.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. Analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

