Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the January 14th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

CNFR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,453. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

