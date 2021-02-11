ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

