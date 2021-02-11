Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:ED opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

