Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,943 shares of company stock worth $925,996. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

