Contrasting Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Perspecta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -7.61% -0.21% -0.08% Perspecta -16.16% 23.57% 5.97%

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspecta has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brightcove and Perspecta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 5 0 3.00 Perspecta 0 6 0 0 2.00

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Perspecta has a consensus price target of $26.45, suggesting a potential downside of 8.95%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Perspecta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Perspecta shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Perspecta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and Perspecta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $184.46 million 4.26 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -116.18 Perspecta $4.50 billion 1.04 -$676.00 million $2.05 14.17

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perspecta. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perspecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms. In addition, it provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; Player, a cloud-based service to create and manage video player experiences; and Ooyala, an online video platform. Further, the company offers Brightcove Beacon, an app that enables companies to deliver and launch over the top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; and Brightcove Campaign, an app that enables marketers to create video-driven marketing campaigns. Additionally, it provides account management, professional, support, and training services. The company serves media, sports, and entertainment companies, broadcasters, publishers, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral and channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities. It also provides cybersecurity solutions that predict attacks, respond to threats, ensure compliance, and protect data, applications, and infrastructure and endpoints. In addition, the company offers cloud computing and infrastructure services that enable customers maximize their private cloud, public cloud, and legacy infrastructure to transform, optimize, and secure their hybrid environments; and digital strategy and transformation services. Further, it provides digital workplace environment to enable government organizations, including secure devices, productivity and collaboration tools, and workplace support; integrated solutions; identification and authentication validation to government organizations through investigative and risk mitigation services, as well as enables to government identify and eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse through integrated data analysis, medical claims review, and investigation services. Additionally, the company enables customers design, manage, and integrate systems throughout the project life cycle. Perspecta Inc. is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

