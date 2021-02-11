Contrasting Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 9.21 $970.38 million $3.49 19.14 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.34 million 7.08 $4.49 million N/A N/A

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Equity Residential and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 2 11 6 0 2.21 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Volatility and Risk

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 35.97% 8.89% 4.56% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.08% 13.48% 7.71%

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

