Contrasting P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entergy and P10’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.77 $1.26 billion $5.40 17.78 P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Risk & Volatility

Entergy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P10 has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Entergy and P10, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 4 11 0 2.73 P10 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $114.15, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than P10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of P10 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of P10 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and P10’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15% P10 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Entergy beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

