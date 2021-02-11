Contrasting Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN)

Longfin (OTCMKTS:LFIN) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Longfin alerts:

This table compares Longfin and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longfin N/A N/A N/A Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Longfin and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longfin 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.35%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Longfin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Longfin and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longfin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phunware $19.15 million 8.68 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -8.03

Longfin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.2% of Longfin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Longfin has a beta of 5.73, indicating that its stock price is 473% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.85, indicating that its stock price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phunware beats Longfin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Longfin Company Profile

Longfin Corp., a finance and technology company, provides various structured trade finance and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms in North America, South America, and Africa regions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Longfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.