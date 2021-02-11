Copa (NYSE:CPA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CPA traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.56. 726,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,037. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

