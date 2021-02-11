CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46), Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $7.55. 47,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.23.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

