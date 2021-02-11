CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of COR opened at $125.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.