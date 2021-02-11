Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1602 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

