CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $107,940.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,253,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $73,968.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.40. 50,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,080. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $110.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,272,000 after buying an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 344,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,531,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 5.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CorVel by 13.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

