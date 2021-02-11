Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of COTQF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 43.44. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

