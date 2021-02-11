CoTrader Tops One Day Volume of $55,527.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $55,527.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 138.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

